Traders Buy High Volume of Put Options on Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL)

Duolingo Inc (NYSE:DUOL) was the target of unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors purchased 2,972 put options on the company. This represents an increase of 582% compared to the average volume of 436 put options.

Shares of NYSE DUOL traded down $9.99 on Monday, hitting $150.59. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,602 shares, compared to its average volume of 306,385. Duolingo has a 12-month low of $118.54 and a 12-month high of $204.99. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $152.47.

Duolingo (NYSE:DUOL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $58.80 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Duolingo will post -2.06 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts recently commented on DUOL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Sunday, August 22nd. They set an “in-line” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $156.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Duolingo in a report on Monday, August 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Duolingo presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.33.

Duolingo Company Profile

Duolingo Inc provides mobile language learning platform. Duolingo Inc is based in PITTSBURGH.

