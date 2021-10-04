Traders Buy Large Volume of Vermilion Energy Call Options (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 6,309 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 479% compared to the average daily volume of 1,090 call options.

VET stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,361. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60.

Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VET. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vermilion Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Scotiabank upped their target price on Vermilion Energy from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. TD Securities lowered their price objective on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$10.50 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Vermilion Energy from C$12.00 to C$11.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Vermilion Energy from C$11.75 to C$12.25 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, September 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $11.86.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $743,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 647,031 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,548,000. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.

About Vermilion Energy

Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.

