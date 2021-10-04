Traders Buy Large Volume of Vermilion Energy Call Options (NYSE:VET)

Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Investors acquired 6,309 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 479% compared to the average daily volume of 1,090 call options.
VET stock traded up $0.28 on Monday, reaching $10.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 216,788 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,358,361. Vermilion Energy has a 52 week low of $2.13 and a 52 week high of $10.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 3.18. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $7.60.
Vermilion Energy (NYSE:VET) (TSE:VET) last released its quarterly earnings results on Sunday, August 15th. The oil and gas company reported $2.79 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by $2.77. The company had revenue of $331.48 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $265.00 million. Vermilion Energy had a negative return on equity of 10.13% and a net margin of 61.81%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Vermilion Energy will post 3.14 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Y Intercept Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in Vermilion Energy during the first quarter valued at $122,000. Woodward Diversified Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Vermilion Energy during the 2nd quarter worth about $743,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 217.1% during the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 945,027 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $6,865,000 after acquiring an additional 647,031 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Vermilion Energy by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 1,573,722 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $11,439,000 after acquiring an additional 26,722 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FIL Ltd purchased a new position in Vermilion Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $17,548,000. Institutional investors own 17.67% of the company’s stock.
About Vermilion Energy
Vermilion Energy, Inc engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Canada, United States of America, France, Netherlands, Germany, Ireland, Australia, and Corporate. The company was founded by Lorenzo Donadeo and Claudio A.
