TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) Short Interest Update

TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) saw a significant drop in short interest in the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 200 shares, a drop of 33.3% from the August 31st total of 300 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 5,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in TradeUP Global stock. Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in TradeUP Global Co. (NASDAQ:TUGC) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 102,478 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $990,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC owned 7.61% of TradeUP Global as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 3.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TradeUP Global stock opened at $9.81 on Monday. TradeUP Global has a one year low of $9.58 and a one year high of $9.84. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.66.

TradeUP Global Corporation focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or related business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in New York, New York.

