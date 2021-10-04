Tranchess (CHESS) Tops One Day Volume of $9.77 Million

Tranchess (CURRENCY:CHESS) traded down 6.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on October 4th. Tranchess has a market capitalization of $72.12 million and approximately $9.77 million worth of Tranchess was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tranchess has traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar. One Tranchess coin can currently be bought for about $2.84 or 0.00005938 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $47,935.28 or 1.00055209 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $37.98 or 0.00079281 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00005831 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00001497 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $25.71 or 0.00053670 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00001672 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002086 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00005479 BTC.

Reflexer Ungovernance Token (FLX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $277.06 or 0.00578313 BTC.

Redd (RDD) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Tranchess Profile

Tranchess (CRYPTO:CHESS) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Tranchess’ total supply is 300,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 25,350,249 coins. Tranchess’ official Twitter account is @coingecko and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “ChessCoin is a PoW&PoS hybrid cryptocurrency, in which the Proof of Work stage ended before the launch, therefore CHESS can be considered 100% Proof of Stake. ChessCoin was designed to be used as a reward for winning online chess competitions, but can be used as a currency and sent anywhere almost instantly. “

Tranchess Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tranchess directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tranchess should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Tranchess using one of the exchanges listed above.

