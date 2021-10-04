TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of TransAlta Co. (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eight ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$15.14.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on TA shares. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of TransAlta from C$15.00 to C$16.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Credit Suisse Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a C$18.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research report on Wednesday, September 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$14.00 price target on shares of TransAlta in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. CSFB set a C$18.00 target price on TransAlta and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, September 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets restated an “outperform” rating on shares of TransAlta in a report on Tuesday, September 21st.

TSE:TA opened at C$13.31 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is C$12.73 and its 200-day simple moving average is C$12.18. TransAlta has a 12-month low of C$7.85 and a 12-month high of C$13.50. The firm has a market capitalization of C$3.61 billion and a P/E ratio of -10.51. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 118.25.

TransAlta (TSE:TA) (NYSE:TAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 10th. The company reported C$0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of C$0.06 by C$0.02. The firm had revenue of C$619.00 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts expect that TransAlta will post 0.25 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, January 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 1st will be given a dividend of $0.05 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 30th. This is a positive change from TransAlta’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.50%. TransAlta’s payout ratio is -13.82%.

TransAlta Company Profile

TransAlta Corporation owns, operates, and develops a diverse fleet of electrical power generation assets in Canada, the United States, and Australia. It operates through six segments: Hydro, Wind and Solar, North American Gas, Australian Gas, Alberta Thermal, and Centralia. The company owns and operates hydro, wind and solar, natural gas-fired, and coal-fired facilities.

