Transocean (NYSE:RIG) Stock Price Up 5.5%

Transocean Ltd. (NYSE:RIG)’s stock price rose 5.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $4.03 and last traded at $4.03. Approximately 172,583 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 23,957,947 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.82.

Separately, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Transocean from $3.50 to $4.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Transocean currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3.00.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.66 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.83 and a beta of 3.65. The business has a fifty day moving average of $3.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $3.71.

Transocean (NYSE:RIG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The offshore drilling services provider reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.15) by ($0.03). Transocean had a negative return on equity of 4.43% and a net margin of 4.33%. The business had revenue of $713.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $683.33 million. Transocean’s revenue was down 27.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Transocean Ltd. will post -0.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of RIG. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in Transocean in the 1st quarter valued at $38,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Transocean by 1.4% in the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 854,987 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after buying an additional 11,593 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its holdings in Transocean by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 1,335,130 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $4,740,000 after buying an additional 11,900 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in Transocean by 74.2% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 345,348 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after buying an additional 147,048 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Transocean by 14.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 49,655,965 shares of the offshore drilling services provider’s stock valued at $176,277,000 after buying an additional 6,249,748 shares in the last quarter. 51.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Transocean Company Profile (NYSE:RIG)

Transocean Ltd. engages in the provision of offshore contract drilling services for oil and gas wells. It also owns and operates offshore drilling fleet such as ultra-deepwater, harsh-environment, deepwater, and midwater rigs. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Steinhausen, Switzerland.

