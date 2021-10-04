TRAVA.FINANCE Reaches Market Capitalization of $5.10 Million (TRAVA)

TRAVA.FINANCE (CURRENCY:TRAVA) traded 1.8% higher against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on October 4th. One TRAVA.FINANCE coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0189 or 0.00000038 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, TRAVA.FINANCE has traded 0.5% higher against the US dollar. TRAVA.FINANCE has a market capitalization of $5.10 million and $458,745.00 worth of TRAVA.FINANCE was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002031 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.04 or 0.00002116 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $31.14 or 0.00063247 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $48.75 or 0.00099005 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $68.92 or 0.00139976 BTC.

SHIBA INU (SHIB) traded 69.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $49,211.82 or 0.99942338 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $3,398.91 or 0.06902708 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 5.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002664 BTC.

About TRAVA.FINANCE

TRAVA.FINANCE’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 269,847,162 coins.

Buying and Selling TRAVA.FINANCE

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TRAVA.FINANCE directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TRAVA.FINANCE should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TRAVA.FINANCE using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

