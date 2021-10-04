Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Monday, July 19th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).

Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,519.50 ($19.85) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a market cap of £3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,743.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,812.29.

In other Travis Perkins news, insider Jasmine Whitbread sold 2,170 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,727 ($22.56), for a total value of £37,475.90 ($48,962.50).

About Travis Perkins

Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.

