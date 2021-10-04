Travis Perkins’ (TPK) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Berenberg Bank

Travis Perkins (LON:TPK)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by equities researchers at Berenberg Bank in a note issued to investors on Monday, Analyst Ratings Network reports.
Several other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Travis Perkins to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from GBX 1,600 ($20.90) to GBX 2,000 ($26.13) in a report on Monday, July 19th. reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 2,100 ($27.44) target price on shares of Travis Perkins in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Travis Perkins from GBX 1,730 ($22.60) to GBX 1,900 ($24.82) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Travis Perkins in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 1,878.82 ($24.55).
Shares of TPK opened at GBX 1,519.50 ($19.85) on Monday. Travis Perkins has a twelve month low of GBX 1,035 ($13.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 2,051 ($26.80). The company has a market cap of £3.42 billion and a P/E ratio of 24.59. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 50.37. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 1,743.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 2,812.29.
About Travis Perkins
Travis Perkins plc distributes building materials to the building, construction, and home improvement markets in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Merchanting, Retail, Toolstation, and Plumbing & Heating. The Merchanting segment distributes interior building products, which include drywalls, ceilings, external envelopes, fire protection products, flooring and partitioning products, and tools and accessories to professionals within the construction industry; civil, drainage, and heavy building materials to specialist contractors and trade professionals; and pipeline and heating solutions.
