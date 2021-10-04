Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) Sees Large Increase in Short Interest

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of September. As of September 15th, there was short interest totalling 152,500 shares, an increase of 48.6% from the August 31st total of 102,600 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 247,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.6 days.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares (NASDAQ:TRMR) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 29,627 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $588,000. 5.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares stock opened at $19.28 on Monday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 2.30 and a quick ratio of 2.30. Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a 1 year low of $16.16 and a 1 year high of $23.76.

TRMR has been the subject of several analyst reports. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Stifel Nicolaus initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.00 target price for the company. Raymond James upped their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $31.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares from $27.00 to $32.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 20th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.40.

Tremor International Ltd. American Depository Shares Company Profile

Tremor International Ltd engaged in digital advertising solutions which leverage the latest video, native and display technology to reach the users for every app, service and brand. Tremor International Ltd is based in Israel.

