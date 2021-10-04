Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 37,139 Shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) by 525.7% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 44,204 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 37,139 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in NetEase were worth $5,095,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Cederberg Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of NetEase in the 1st quarter valued at $125,923,000. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 1,648.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 1,177,517 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $121,506,000 after purchasing an additional 1,110,177 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,527,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,826,836,000 after purchasing an additional 1,096,916 shares in the last quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 2,229.4% in the 1st quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 465,872 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $48,106,000 after purchasing an additional 445,872 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Millennium Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of NetEase by 506.8% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 288,858 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $29,827,000 after purchasing an additional 359,858 shares in the last quarter. 33.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ NTES traded down $1.98 on Monday, hitting $81.82. 80,192 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,811,330. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $88.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $102.42. The company has a market cap of $54.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.39, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.41. NetEase, Inc. has a 1-year low of $77.97 and a 1-year high of $134.33.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 30th. The technology company reported $6.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $5.46. NetEase had a net margin of 15.03% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The company had revenue of $20.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.66 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $34.58 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that NetEase, Inc. will post 3.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, September 13th. This is an increase from NetEase’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.17%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $148.00 to $132.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NetEase from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, September 3rd. Finally, HSBC reduced their target price on shares of NetEase from $137.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $129.63.

NetEase, Inc is an internet technology company, which premium online services centered around content, community, communication and commerce. It develops and operates some of the most popular PC-client and mobile games in China. The firm also operates some of the most popular international online games in China by partnering with Blizzard Entertainment, Mojang AB (a Microsoft subsidiary) and other global game developers.

