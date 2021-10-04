Trexquant Investment LP Acquires 9,771 Shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) by 48.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 30,102 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 9,771 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ecolab were worth $6,200,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its position in shares of Ecolab by 22.2% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 46,974 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $10,054,000 after purchasing an additional 8,542 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc. grew its position in Ecolab by 15.5% in the 1st quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. now owns 4,932 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,056,000 after purchasing an additional 662 shares in the last quarter. Northeast Investment Management raised its holdings in shares of Ecolab by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Northeast Investment Management now owns 97,476 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $20,867,000 after purchasing an additional 1,926 shares during the period. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in shares of Ecolab by 5.5% in the first quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 205,216 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $43,931,000 after purchasing an additional 10,644 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp boosted its stake in Ecolab by 3.0% during the first quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 45,733 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $9,775,000 after buying an additional 1,320 shares during the period. 72.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, SVP Scott D. Kirkland sold 2,800 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.67, for a total transaction of $609,476.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 6,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,332,575.74. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Douglas M. Baker, Jr. sold 173,036 shares of Ecolab stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $223.54, for a total value of $38,680,467.44. Following the transaction, the chairman now owns 796,963 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $178,153,109.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 217,496 shares of company stock worth $48,541,441. 1.05% of the stock is owned by insiders.

ECL has been the topic of several research reports. Boenning Scattergood restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ecolab in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Vertical Research began coverage on Ecolab in a research report on Monday, September 27th. They set a “hold” rating and a $189.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada initiated coverage on Ecolab in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $228.64.

NYSE:ECL traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $212.52. 27,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 997,947. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $221.21 and a 200-day simple moving average of $217.66. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 58.70, a P/E/G ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. Ecolab Inc. has a 52 week low of $181.25 and a 52 week high of $231.25.

Ecolab (NYSE:ECL) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The basic materials company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.04. Ecolab had a net margin of 8.66% and a return on equity of 20.14%. The business had revenue of $3.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.11 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Ecolab Inc. will post 5.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be given a dividend of $0.48 per share. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.90%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 13th. Ecolab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.76%.

About Ecolab

Ecolab, Inc engages in the provision of products and services in the field of water, hygiene, and energy. It operates through the following segments: Global Industrial, Global Institutional & Specialty, Global Energy & Life Science, and Other. The Global Industrial segment consists of the water, food and beverage, paper, and downstream operating segments.

