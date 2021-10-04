Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Position in Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Booking Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:BKNG) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm bought 3,657 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $8,002,000. Booking comprises 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 9th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. RMR Wealth Builders bought a new stake in Booking in the first quarter valued at $26,000. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Booking in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Booking in the 2nd quarter worth about $26,000. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Booking in the second quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Finally, Vigilant Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Booking during the second quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Institutional investors own 89.68% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO David I. Goulden sold 183 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2,173.00, for a total value of $397,659.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 4,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,369,556. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ BKNG traded down $0.87 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $2,455.00. The company had a trading volume of 8,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 351,341. Booking Holdings Inc. has a 12 month low of $1,589.00 and a 12 month high of $2,540.00. The firm has a market cap of $100.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 243.09, a PEG ratio of 3.31 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2,268.80 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2,290.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a current ratio of 2.05 and a quick ratio of 2.05.

Booking (NASDAQ:BKNG) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The business services provider reported ($2.55) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($2.69) by $0.14. Booking had a net margin of 5.77% and a return on equity of 3.32%. The business had revenue of $2.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.89 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($10.81) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 242.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Booking Holdings Inc. will post 42.24 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on Booking from $2,400.00 to $2,450.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Booking in a research note on Monday, September 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $2,230.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Booking from $2,345.00 to $2,375.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Booking from $2,675.00 to $3,100.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Booking presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2,477.35.

Booking Holdings Inc, formerly The Priceline Group Inc, is a provider of travel and restaurant online reservation and related services. The Company, through its online travel companies (OTCs), connects consumers wishing to make travel reservations with providers of travel services across the world. It offers consumers an array of accommodation reservations (including hotels, bed and breakfasts, hostels, apartments, vacation rentals and other properties) through its Booking.com, priceline.com and agoda.com brands.

