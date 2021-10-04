Trexquant Investment LP Acquires New Stake in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Beyond Meat, Inc. (NASDAQ:BYND) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 24,193 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,810,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System increased its holdings in Beyond Meat by 6.6% during the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 4,241 shares of the company’s stock valued at $617,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 4.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 634,399 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,547,000 after acquiring an additional 24,273 shares in the last quarter. Avestar Capital LLC bought a new stake in Beyond Meat during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,132,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 664.4% during the 1st quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 13,645 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,776,000 after acquiring an additional 11,860 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in Beyond Meat by 23.6% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,384,493 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,320,474,000 after acquiring an additional 1,602,561 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 51.57% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have weighed in on BYND shares. Cowen started coverage on Beyond Meat in a research report on Friday, September 10th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $124.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Beyond Meat from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Beyond Meat from $130.00 to $178.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 16th. Argus cut Beyond Meat from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut Beyond Meat from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $120.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 15th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $124.00.

Shares of BYND stock traded down $4.98 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $100.11. The company had a trading volume of 116,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,391,500. The company’s fifty day moving average is $117.61 and its 200 day moving average is $127.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.42, a current ratio of 17.68 and a quick ratio of 15.36. Beyond Meat, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $99.86 and a fifty-two week high of $221.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.33 billion, a PE ratio of -72.48 and a beta of 1.63.

Beyond Meat (NASDAQ:BYND) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by ($0.08). Beyond Meat had a negative return on equity of 26.78% and a negative net margin of 20.11%. The business had revenue of $149.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $140.24 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.02) earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Beyond Meat, Inc. will post -1.29 earnings per share for the current year.

Beyond Meat Company Profile

Beyond Meat, Inc engages in the provision of plant-based meats. Its products include ready-to-cook meat under the brands The Beyond Burger and Beyond Sausage; and frozen meat namely Beyond Chicken Strips and Beyond Beef Crumbles. The company was founded by Ethan Walden Brown and Brent Taylor in 2009 and is headquartered in El Segundo, CA.

