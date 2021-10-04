Trexquant Investment LP Acquires Shares of 145,438 General Motors (NYSE:GM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 145,438 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $8,606,000. General Motors accounts for 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 7th largest position.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of GM. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of General Motors by 3.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 112,268,186 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $6,642,907,000 after buying an additional 4,023,775 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Motors by 5.1% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,423,763 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,112,764,000 after acquiring an additional 949,040 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of General Motors by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 14,394,184 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $827,218,000 after purchasing an additional 84,386 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of General Motors by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,969,417 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $826,571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,077,947 shares during the period. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Motors by 73.0% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 12,135,664 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock valued at $697,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,119,027 shares in the last quarter. 79.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Bank of America boosted their price objective on shares of General Motors from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 16th. UBS Group boosted their price target on General Motors from $75.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on General Motors from $67.00 to $63.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, September 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their target price on General Motors from $62.00 to $59.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Sunday, September 26th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on General Motors from $68.00 to $53.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, General Motors has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $68.27.

Shares of NYSE GM traded up $0.89 during trading on Monday, hitting $54.02. 1,310,282 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 19,365,688. The firm has a market capitalization of $78.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.81 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $51.81 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.03. General Motors has a 1 year low of $29.59 and a 1 year high of $64.30.

General Motors (NYSE:GM) (TSE:GMM.U) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $34.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $29.66 billion. General Motors had a return on equity of 25.11% and a net margin of 9.13%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 103.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) EPS. Research analysts predict that General Motors will post 6.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About General Motors

General Motors Co engages in the designing, manufacturing, and selling of cars, trucks and automobile parts. It also provides automotive financing services through General Motors Financial Company, Inc The firm operates through the following segments: GM North America, GM International, Cruise and GM Financial.

