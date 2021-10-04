Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:FLT) by 406.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 21,447 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 17,212 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies were worth $5,492,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in FLEETCOR Technologies by 72.9% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,991,968 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,878,252,000 after purchasing an additional 2,947,296 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 5.6% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 6,540,794 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $1,757,240,000 after acquiring an additional 349,651 shares during the period. Viking Global Investors LP raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 16.0% in the first quarter. Viking Global Investors LP now owns 2,632,323 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $707,121,000 after acquiring an additional 362,576 shares during the period. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 38.2% in the second quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 1,645,195 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $421,269,000 after acquiring an additional 455,013 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of FLEETCOR Technologies by 11.3% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,488,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $399,017,000 after acquiring an additional 151,337 shares during the period. 91.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

FLT has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $270.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $305.00 to $319.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. TheStreet upgraded shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of FLEETCOR Technologies from $275.00 to $285.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $318.00.

FLT stock traded down $4.64 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $262.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,758 shares, compared to its average volume of 605,350. The stock has a market cap of $21.65 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $214.88 and a fifty-two week high of $295.36. The company’s 50 day moving average is $260.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $268.27.

FLEETCOR Technologies (NYSE:FLT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The business services provider reported $3.15 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.94 by $0.21. The company had revenue of $667.38 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $637.45 million. FLEETCOR Technologies had a net margin of 31.43% and a return on equity of 29.53%. FLEETCOR Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 27.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $2.28 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that FLEETCOR Technologies, Inc. will post 12.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

