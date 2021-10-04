Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 1,159.0% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,624 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after buying an additional 7,939 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $5,269,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 2.1% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,654,546 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,010,928,000 after buying an additional 33,588 shares in the last quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.5% in the second quarter. Polen Capital Management LLC now owns 1,634,605 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $998,744,000 after buying an additional 69,980 shares in the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 1.3% in the first quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 1,381,079 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $747,906,000 after buying an additional 17,275 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 4.2% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,298,525 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $701,612,000 after buying an additional 52,280 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Align Technology by 0.4% in the first quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 1,141,904 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $618,375,000 after buying an additional 3,983 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.32% of the company’s stock.

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total transaction of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Warren S. Thaler sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $711.54, for a total value of $3,557,700.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 29,092 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,700,121.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,186 shares of company stock valued at $15,459,858. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:ALGN traded down $21.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $640.77. The stock had a trading volume of 10,640 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,256. Align Technology, Inc. has a one year low of $310.03 and a one year high of $737.45. The company has a market capitalization of $50.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.80, a PEG ratio of 2.98 and a beta of 1.68. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $697.72 and a 200 day moving average of $627.57.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. The company had revenue of $1.01 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $942.26 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

ALGN has been the topic of several analyst reports. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $680.71.

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

