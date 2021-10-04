Trexquant Investment LP Boosts Stake in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Atlassian Co. Plc (NASDAQ:TEAM) by 91.9% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,883 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Atlassian were worth $5,364,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TEAM. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $25,000. MV Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 45.7% in the second quarter. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. now owns 134 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Atlassian by 48.5% in the second quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 153 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Atlassian in the second quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 85.92% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ TEAM traded down $8.08 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $384.14. The stock had a trading volume of 31,250 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,299,815. The firm has a market cap of $52.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -135.46, a P/E/G ratio of 62.83 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $358.29 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $279.95. Atlassian Co. Plc has a 52-week low of $176.42 and a 52-week high of $420.23.

Atlassian (NASDAQ:TEAM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by $0.06. The firm had revenue of $559.54 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $521.61 million. Atlassian had a positive return on equity of 10.09% and a negative net margin of 33.33%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Atlassian Co. Plc will post 0.29 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TEAM. Truist boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wolfe Research began coverage on Atlassian in a research note on Monday, August 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $400.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $275.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $270.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Atlassian from $292.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $314.11.

Atlassian Corp. Plc is a holding company, which engages in the design, development, license, and maintenance of software and provision software hosting services. Its products include Jira software, align, core, and Service Desk, Confluence, Trello, Bitbucket, Sourcetree, bamboo, opsgenie, and statuspage.

