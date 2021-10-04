Trexquant Investment LP Buys 45,578 Shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of The AES Co. (NYSE:AES) by 37.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 168,658 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 45,578 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in The AES were worth $4,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC grew its position in The AES by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wellington Shields & Co. LLC now owns 11,186 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $292,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in The AES by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 185,425 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $4,833,000 after purchasing an additional 11,791 shares in the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in The AES in the 2nd quarter worth about $714,000. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund boosted its stake in The AES by 483.1% in the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 68,220 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,778,000 after acquiring an additional 56,521 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC purchased a new position in The AES in the second quarter valued at about $304,000. 92.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The AES news, COO Santos Bernerd Da sold 51,941 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.33, for a total transaction of $1,263,724.53. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 224,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,458,167.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Andres Gluski sold 245,665 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.43, for a total transaction of $6,001,595.95. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,389,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,942,773.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 329,634 shares of company stock worth $8,046,163 in the last 90 days. 1.59% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of AES stock traded down $0.05 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $22.85. The company had a trading volume of 66,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,848,276. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.28. The AES Co. has a one year low of $17.46 and a one year high of $29.07. The firm has a market cap of $15.23 billion, a PE ratio of -109.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.04 and a 200-day moving average price of $25.39.

The AES (NYSE:AES) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The utilities provider reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.02. The AES had a negative net margin of 2.30% and a positive return on equity of 28.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.25 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that The AES Co. will post 1.54 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 16th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were given a $0.1505 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. The AES’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.67%.

Several research firms have issued reports on AES. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of The AES from $29.50 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 19th. Susquehanna Bancshares started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Susquehanna started coverage on shares of The AES in a report on Monday, June 21st. They set a “positive” rating and a $32.00 target price on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of The AES from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised shares of The AES from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $29.00 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $29.80.

AES Corp. engages in the provision of power generation and utility services through its renewable and thermal generation facilities and distribution businesses. It operates through the following segments: U.S. and Utilities Strategic Business Unit (SBU), South America SBU, MCAC SBU, Eurasia SBU and Corporate and Other.

