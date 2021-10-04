Trexquant Investment LP Buys 9,129 Shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in shares of Citigroup Inc. (NYSE:C) by 19.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 55,908 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,129 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Citigroup were worth $3,955,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in C. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Citigroup by 2.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 32,678,499 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,370,947,000 after purchasing an additional 881,484 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Citigroup by 21.6% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 23,410,089 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,703,086,000 after purchasing an additional 4,162,277 shares during the last quarter. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 5.1% during the second quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 14,103,023 shares of the company’s stock valued at $997,788,000 after acquiring an additional 689,465 shares during the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 3.7% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 13,035,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,349,000 after acquiring an additional 468,558 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Citigroup by 8.5% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 12,847,719 shares of the company’s stock valued at $908,976,000 after acquiring an additional 1,002,651 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:C traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $71.10. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 888,343 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,720,027. Citigroup Inc. has a 52 week low of $40.49 and a 52 week high of $80.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $144.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 1.91. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $70.58 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.98.

Citigroup (NYSE:C) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.94 by $0.91. The company had revenue of $17.50 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.18 billion. Citigroup had a net margin of 27.21% and a return on equity of 12.10%. Citigroup’s revenue was down 11.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.50 EPS. On average, equities research analysts predict that Citigroup Inc. will post 9.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd were issued a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. Citigroup’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.80%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on C shares. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $95.00 to $91.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Citigroup from $89.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods initiated coverage on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $73.00 price target on shares of Citigroup in a report on Wednesday, July 7th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on shares of Citigroup from $83.00 to $82.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $78.86.

About Citigroup

Citigroup, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of financial products and services. It operates through the following segments: Global Consumer Banking; Institutional Clients Group; and Corporate and Other. The Global Consumer Banking segment provides traditional banking services to retail customers through retail banking, including commercial banking, and Citi-branded cards and Citi retail services.

