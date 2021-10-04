Trexquant Investment LP Buys Shares of 63,596 Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in shares of Medtronic plc (NYSE:MDT) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 63,596 shares of the medical technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,894,000. Medtronic accounts for about 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest holding.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDT. Nexus Investment Management ULC lifted its position in Medtronic by 1.6% during the second quarter. Nexus Investment Management ULC now owns 184,375 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $22,886,000 after purchasing an additional 2,900 shares in the last quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Medtronic during the 2nd quarter valued at about $1,754,000. Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its position in shares of Medtronic by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 78,242 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after buying an additional 1,701 shares in the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust increased its holdings in Medtronic by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust now owns 100,712 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $11,897,000 after acquiring an additional 2,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Haverford Trust Co. raised its stake in Medtronic by 5.6% during the 1st quarter. Haverford Trust Co. now owns 912,126 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $107,749,000 after acquiring an additional 48,377 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.59% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on MDT. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Medtronic from $145.00 to $149.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Argus upped their price objective on Medtronic from $150.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. Truist Securities lifted their target price on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Truist boosted their price target on Medtronic from $138.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “focus list” rating and set a $153.00 price objective (up from $143.00) on shares of Medtronic in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Medtronic presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $144.18.

Shares of Medtronic stock traded down $2.61 during trading on Monday, hitting $124.70. 233,632 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,347,510. The company has a current ratio of 2.89, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.34 and its 200 day simple moving average is $126.77. The firm has a market cap of $167.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 43.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.80. Medtronic plc has a 52-week low of $98.94 and a 52-week high of $135.89.

Medtronic (NYSE:MDT) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The medical technology company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $7.99 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.88 billion. Medtronic had a net margin of 12.29% and a return on equity of 13.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Medtronic plc will post 5.7 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 24th will be given a $0.63 dividend. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 23rd.

In other Medtronic news, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 49,147 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $126.58, for a total value of $6,221,027.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Bradley E. Lerman sold 4,000 shares of Medtronic stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.52, for a total transaction of $526,080.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 143,922 shares of company stock valued at $18,906,460. Corporate insiders own 0.47% of the company’s stock.

Medtronic Plc is a medical technology company, which engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of device-based medical therapies and services. It operates through the following segments: Cardiac and Vascular Group; Minimally Invasive Technologies Group; Restorative Therapies Group; and Diabetes Group.

