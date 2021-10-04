Trexquant Investment LP Grows Position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 464.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 70,411 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 57,935 shares during the quarter. PACCAR comprises approximately 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $6,284,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PCAR. Ameritas Investment Company LLC purchased a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 82.2% during the first quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in PACCAR in the second quarter valued at about $58,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC increased its position in PACCAR by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 859 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 136 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $82,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.58% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wolfe Research upgraded PACCAR from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 target price on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $102.10.

Shares of NASDAQ:PCAR traded down $0.68 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $78.77. 39,998 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,027,822. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a current ratio of 2.57. PACCAR Inc has a 52-week low of $78.48 and a 52-week high of $103.19. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $81.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $87.94. The firm has a market cap of $27.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.65, a PEG ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.39 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.50 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business’s revenue was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.43 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PACCAR Inc will post 5.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, November 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, November 15th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.73%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.36%.

PACCAR Company Profile

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

