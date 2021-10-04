Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.19 Million Stock Position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Burlington Stores, Inc. (NYSE:BURL) by 418.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 16,130 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,019 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Burlington Stores were worth $5,194,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC increased its position in Burlington Stores by 113.5% during the second quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 111 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 59 shares during the period. Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $37,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its position in Burlington Stores by 110.3% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 204 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the period. KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the first quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Tradition Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Burlington Stores during the second quarter worth $92,000.

Burlington Stores stock traded down $4.75 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $280.19. 17,755 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 548,631. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.63, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.48. Burlington Stores, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $189.99 and a fifty-two week high of $357.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.47 and a beta of 0.97. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $316.39 and its 200-day moving average is $317.21.

Burlington Stores (NYSE:BURL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported $1.94 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.50 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.09 billion. Burlington Stores had a return on equity of 100.00% and a net margin of 5.23%. Burlington Stores’s revenue was up 119.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. Analysts predict that Burlington Stores, Inc. will post 9.1 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on BURL shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Burlington Stores from $379.00 to $382.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Cowen lowered their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $395.00 to $375.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 27th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $385.00 price target on shares of Burlington Stores in a report on Friday, July 16th. MKM Partners boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $350.00 to $360.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Burlington Stores from $380.00 to $427.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Burlington Stores has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $353.50.

Burlington Stores Profile

Burlington Stores, Inc engages in the retail of off-price apparel and home products. It offers women’s ready-to-wear apparel, accessories, footwear, menswear, youth apparel, baby, coats, beauty, toys, and gifts. The company was founded in 1972 and is headquartered in Burlington, NJ.

