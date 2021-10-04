Trexquant Investment LP Has $5.61 Million Holdings in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 947.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 29,164 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,380 shares during the period. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,608,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Argent Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Argent Advisors Inc. now owns 2,058 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $396,000 after buying an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 17,546 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,374,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 3.9% in the 2nd quarter. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC now owns 1,545 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $297,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Human Investing LLC raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Human Investing LLC now owns 13,907 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,674,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Texas Instruments by 1.9% during the second quarter. DeDora Capital Inc. now owns 3,398 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $653,000 after acquiring an additional 62 shares during the period. 82.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have issued reports on the company. Susquehanna boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $176.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $210.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Summit Redstone downgraded shares of Texas Instruments to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $203.88.

Shares of Texas Instruments stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $189.88. The stock had a trading volume of 169,181 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,202,883. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $190.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $188.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 12-month low of $140.84 and a 12-month high of $200.92. The company has a quick ratio of 4.23, a current ratio of 5.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The firm has a market cap of $175.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.01.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 20th. The semiconductor company reported $2.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.82 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.36 billion. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 40.12% and a return on equity of 69.28%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.48 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 7.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 15th. Investors of record on Monday, November 1st will be given a dividend of $1.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 29th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.42%. This is a boost from Texas Instruments’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.02. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 68.34%.

In other Texas Instruments news, Director Jean M. Hobby sold 900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $192.04, for a total transaction of $172,836.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Julie C. Knecht sold 7,399 shares of Texas Instruments stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $192.17, for a total transaction of $1,421,865.83. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 16,472 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,165,424.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Incorporated engages in the design, manufacture, test, and sell analog and embedded semiconductors, which include industrial, automotive, personal electronics, communications equipment, and enterprise systems. It operates through the following segments: Analog and Embedded Processing.

