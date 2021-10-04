Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.49 Million Stock Holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in shares of Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST) by 7.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,324 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,686 shares during the period. Ross Stores comprises about 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $6,488,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in Ross Stores by 88.2% during the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 2,551,704 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $305,975,000 after acquiring an additional 1,195,520 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Ross Stores by 3.8% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 27,112,738 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $3,361,979,000 after purchasing an additional 999,997 shares in the last quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA lifted its stake in Ross Stores by 6.1% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 11,642,189 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $1,396,015,000 after purchasing an additional 672,600 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 18.4% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 4,048,914 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $485,504,000 after buying an additional 629,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. boosted its position in Ross Stores by 12.5% in the first quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 4,078,061 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $488,999,000 after buying an additional 454,293 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.06% of the company’s stock.

ROST traded down $0.28 during trading on Monday, reaching $110.81. 36,169 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,951,995. The company’s 50-day moving average is $118.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $122.06. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12-month low of $84.68 and a 12-month high of $134.21. The company has a market cap of $39.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47, a P/E/G ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.02.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 18th. The apparel retailer reported $1.39 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $4.80 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.56 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 7.73% and a return on equity of 45.58%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.06 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 7th were issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 3rd. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.03%. Ross Stores’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 97.44%.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on ROST. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Ross Stores from $142.00 to $145.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on Ross Stores from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Wednesday, August 25th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on shares of Ross Stores from $140.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of Ross Stores from $145.00 to $142.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.50.

Ross Stores Profile

Ross Stores, Inc engages in the operation of off-price retail apparel and home accessories stores. Its products include branded and designer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions through the Dress for Less and dd’s DISCOUNTS brands. The company was founded by Stuart G. Moldaw in 1957 and is headquartered in Dublin, CA.

