Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.67 Million Stock Holdings in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) by 23.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,258 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 3,423 shares during the quarter. Mastercard comprises approximately 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 25th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $6,666,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its position in Mastercard by 196.3% during the 1st quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 80 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth about $34,000. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in Mastercard during the second quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Kelly Lawrence W & Associates Inc. CA acquired a new position in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Finally, Harbour Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Mastercard during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. 73.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Mastercard stock traded down $19.43 during trading on Monday, reaching $340.75. 484,057 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,787,150. The company has a market cap of $336.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 47.66, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.03, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a current ratio of 1.33. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $358.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $366.86. Mastercard Incorporated has a 1-year low of $281.20 and a 1-year high of $401.50.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.95 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $4.53 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.35 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 43.22% and a return on equity of 109.48%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Mastercard Incorporated will post 8.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, November 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 8th will be given a dividend of $0.44 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 7th. This represents a $1.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.37%.

In other Mastercard news, Chairman Ajay Banga sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $390.34, for a total transaction of $23,420,400.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Vice Chairman Ann Cairns sold 15,197 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $380.80, for a total transaction of $5,787,017.60. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 129,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,291,894.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 872,777 shares of company stock valued at $328,809,430. Company insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MA. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on Mastercard from $427.00 to $429.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. UBS Group boosted their target price on Mastercard from $400.00 to $445.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Mastercard from $444.00 to $451.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of Mastercard from $435.00 to $450.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Mastercard from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $385.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $418.48.

Mastercard, Inc operates as a technology company. The firm engages in the payments industry that connects consumers, financial institutions, merchants, governments and business. It offers payment solutions for the development and implementation of credit, debit, prepaid, commercial and payment programs.

