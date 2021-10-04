Trexquant Investment LP Has $6.79 Million Stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 1,145.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 31,197 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 28,693 shares during the quarter. Caterpillar accounts for approximately 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $6,789,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 5.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,888,853 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $8,028,123,000 after acquiring an additional 2,064,453 shares in the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD grew its holdings in shares of Caterpillar by 11.1% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,492,830 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,360,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,451,470 shares during the last quarter. Zurich Insurance Group Ltd FI acquired a new position in shares of Caterpillar in the first quarter valued at approximately $122,802,000. Bank of Nova Scotia grew its holdings in Caterpillar by 205.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 661,029 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $143,860,000 after acquiring an additional 444,912 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 1,045.9% in the first quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 478,702 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $110,997,000 after purchasing an additional 436,928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.82% of the company’s stock.

Get Caterpillar alerts:

In other news, Director David Maclennan bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $206.20 per share, with a total value of $103,100.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on CAT shares. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $270.00 price objective on shares of Caterpillar in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of Caterpillar from $181.00 to $172.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Caterpillar from $268.00 to $256.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $226.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Wednesday, June 30th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $258.00 to $241.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $233.80.

CAT traded down $0.78 on Monday, hitting $193.55. The company had a trading volume of 159,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,437,678. Caterpillar Inc. has a 12-month low of $143.75 and a 12-month high of $246.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $206.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $220.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $105.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.90.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The industrial products company reported $2.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.38 by $0.22. Caterpillar had a net margin of 9.57% and a return on equity of 30.80%. The firm had revenue of $12.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.53 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.03 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 10.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Caterpillar Company Profile

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

Read More: What is the Nikkei 225 index?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CAT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT).

Receive News & Ratings for Caterpillar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Caterpillar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.