Trexquant Investment LP Has $7.21 Million Stake in Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its position in shares of Dell Technologies Inc. (NYSE:DELL) by 44.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 72,304 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,277 shares during the period. Dell Technologies makes up about 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Dell Technologies were worth $7,207,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of DELL. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its position in Dell Technologies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 11,559 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,152,000 after buying an additional 410 shares during the period. AlpInvest Partners B.V. bought a new stake in shares of Dell Technologies in the second quarter worth $4,716,000. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC raised its position in Dell Technologies by 37.6% during the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 78,149 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $7,789,000 after purchasing an additional 21,366 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new position in Dell Technologies during the 2nd quarter worth about $454,000. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Dell Technologies by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 120,768 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,036,000 after buying an additional 545 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.04% of the company’s stock.

DELL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of Dell Technologies from $98.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 27th. UBS Group raised their price target on shares of Dell Technologies from $113.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Citigroup began coverage on Dell Technologies in a research note on Friday, September 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Dell Technologies in a research report on Friday, August 20th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Societe Generale lowered their target price on shares of Dell Technologies from $112.00 to $104.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $106.47.

NYSE DELL traded down $1.03 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $104.75. 62,908 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,403,447. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $99.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $97.84. Dell Technologies Inc. has a 1 year low of $58.88 and a 1 year high of $106.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The company has a market cap of $80.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.02, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.94.

Dell Technologies (NYSE:DELL) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The technology company reported $2.24 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.21. Dell Technologies had a net margin of 3.77% and a return on equity of 88.70%. The business had revenue of $26.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.55 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.92 earnings per share. Dell Technologies’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Dell Technologies Inc. will post 8.44 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CMO Allison Dew sold 68,543 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, September 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $7,197,015.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Thomas W. Sweet sold 200,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $96.56, for a total value of $19,312,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 756,005 shares of company stock valued at $73,963,689 over the last 90 days. 47.00% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Dell Technologies Company Profile

Dell Technologies, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the provision of information technology hardware, software, and service solutions through its subsidiaries. It operates through the following segments: Infrastructure Solutions Group (ISG), Client Solutions Group (CSG), and VMware. The ISG segment includes servers, networking, and storage, as well as services and third-party software and peripherals that are closely tied to the sale of ISG hardware.

