Trexquant Investment LP Has $7.52 Million Stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its holdings in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) by 239.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 123,482 shares of the energy producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 87,116 shares during the quarter. ConocoPhillips makes up approximately 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 14th largest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in ConocoPhillips were worth $7,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 12.5% during the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,853,989 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $98,206,000 after purchasing an additional 205,533 shares during the last quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC bought a new position in ConocoPhillips in the 1st quarter valued at $405,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of ConocoPhillips by 158.1% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,430 shares of the energy producer’s stock valued at $75,000 after buying an additional 876 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of ConocoPhillips by 32.8% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 2,729,817 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $144,598,000 after acquiring an additional 674,494 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of ConocoPhillips during the first quarter valued at $215,000. 78.47% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

COP has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $85.00 to $82.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on ConocoPhillips from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 28th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised their target price on shares of ConocoPhillips from $63.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of ConocoPhillips from $69.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eighteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $72.73.

NYSE COP traded up $1.83 on Monday, hitting $71.93. The stock had a trading volume of 862,564 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,476,921. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $57.77 and a 200-day moving average of $56.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.97 and a current ratio of 2.11. ConocoPhillips has a 52-week low of $27.53 and a 52-week high of $70.32. The company has a market capitalization of $96.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.77.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The energy producer reported $1.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.17. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 5.64% and a net margin of 5.93%. The company had revenue of $10.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.44 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ConocoPhillips will post 4.79 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, December 1st. Investors of record on Thursday, October 28th will be given a $0.46 dividend. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.56%. This is a boost from ConocoPhillips’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.43. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, October 27th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio is -177.32%.

In related news, Director R A. Walker bought 18,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $55.50 per share, for a total transaction of $999,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ConocoPhillips engages in the exploration, production, transportation and marketing of crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, natural gas liquids, and liquefied natural gas on a worldwide basis. It operates through the following geographical segments: Alaska; Lower 48; Canada; Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Asia Pacific; and Other International.

