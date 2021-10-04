Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB) by 11.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 50,273 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,350 shares during the period. Chubb accounts for about 0.7% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Chubb were worth $7,990,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of CB. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new position in Chubb in the first quarter worth about $34,000. First Personal Financial Services purchased a new stake in Chubb in the second quarter worth $34,000. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new stake in shares of Chubb during the second quarter worth $35,000. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chubb by 145.1% during the second quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Finally, Jones Financial Companies Lllp grew its holdings in shares of Chubb by 107.0% in the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 236 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CB traded down $1.11 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $174.30. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 40,223 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,893,094. The company’s 50 day moving average is $179.08 and its 200 day moving average is $169.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.32 and a quick ratio of 0.32. The stock has a market cap of $76.47 billion, a PE ratio of 9.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.73. Chubb Limited has a 12-month low of $114.21 and a 12-month high of $187.90.

Chubb (NYSE:CB) last issued its earnings results on Monday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.01 by $0.61. Chubb had a net margin of 20.42% and a return on equity of 8.70%. The business had revenue of $9.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.56) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Chubb Limited will post 12.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chubb announced that its board has approved a share repurchase program on Monday, July 19th that authorizes the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 8th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 17th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 16th. Chubb’s payout ratio is currently 43.78%.

In related news, EVP Timothy Alan Boroughs sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $186.61, for a total transaction of $5,598,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 144,197 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $26,908,602.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider John J. Lupica sold 10,140 shares of Chubb stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $180.00, for a total value of $1,825,200.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders sold 59,188 shares of company stock valued at $10,920,772. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and issued a $200.00 target price on shares of Chubb in a research note on Monday, July 26th. raised their price target on shares of Chubb from $187.00 to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price objective on shares of Chubb from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Chubb in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Chubb in a research report on Monday, August 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $231.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $180.56.

About Chubb

Chubb Ltd. is a holding company, which engages in the provision of commercial and personal property and casualty insurance, personal accident and accident and health (A&H), reinsurance, and life insurance. It operates through the following segments: North America Commercial Property and Casualty (P&C) Insurance, North America Personal P&C Insurance, North America Agricultural Insurance, Overseas General Insurance, Global Reinsurance, and Life Insurance.

