Trexquant Investment LP Increases Holdings in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI)

Trexquant Investment LP raised its stake in shares of Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) by 44.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,092 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 6,528 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Cummins were worth $5,142,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 4,331.3% during the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 1,418 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after buying an additional 1,386 shares during the last quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Cummins by 73.8% during the second quarter. Goelzer Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,501,000 after buying an additional 11,326 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 3.0% during the second quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 2,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners raised its stake in Cummins by 2.0% during the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 660,492 shares of the company’s stock valued at $161,027,000 after buying an additional 12,720 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Cummins by 1.3% during the second quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 7,190 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,752,000 after buying an additional 94 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 80.40% of the company’s stock.

CMI has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Vertical Research upgraded Cummins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $280.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Cummins from $262.00 to $255.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. Cowen raised Cummins from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $284.00 target price for the company in a report on Friday, July 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $270.00 to $230.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Cummins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $251.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $284.69.

Shares of CMI remained flat at $$227.96 during trading hours on Monday. The company had a trading volume of 20,903 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,054,049. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 1.19. Cummins Inc. has a one year low of $203.51 and a one year high of $277.09. The company has a market cap of $32.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.23, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $232.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $246.11.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $4.10 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.06 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $6.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6 billion. Cummins had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 9.52%. Cummins’s revenue was up 58.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.86 earnings per share. As a group, analysts forecast that Cummins Inc. will post 16.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th were given a dividend of $1.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 19th. This is an increase from Cummins’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.35. This represents a $5.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Cummins’s payout ratio is 47.62%.

Cummins, Inc designs, manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas engines. It operates through the following segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The Engine segment manufactures and markets diesel and natural gas powered engines under the Cummins brand name, for the heavy- and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets.

