Trexquant Investment LP Invests $3.92 Million in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 22,150 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 32.0% during the 2nd quarter. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC now owns 264 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 66 shares in the last quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.9% during the second quarter. Oak Ridge Investments LLC now owns 7,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 2,723 shares of the company’s stock worth $482,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 4,949 shares of the company’s stock worth $876,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. 86.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:TTWO traded down $2.88 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $155.66. 22,273 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,326,497. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.26, a PEG ratio of 4.69 and a beta of 0.54. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 52-week low of $144.58 and a 52-week high of $214.91. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $158.59 and its 200-day moving average price is $170.02.

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The company reported $1.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $711.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $685.64 million. Take-Two Interactive Software had a net margin of 19.45% and a return on equity of 17.92%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 2.97 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Moffett Nathanson initiated coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “buy” rating and a $214.00 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $222.00 price objective on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Friday, September 10th. Ascendiant Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $216.00 to $198.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Take-Two Interactive Software from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $177.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $205.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Take-Two Interactive Software currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $208.74.

In related news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 159 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.08, for a total value of $25,293.72. Following the sale, the director now owns 61,421 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,770,852.68. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc engages in the development, publishing, and marketing of interactive software games. Its products are designed for console systems, handheld gaming systems, and personal computers, including smart phones and tablets; and are delivered through physical retail, digital download, online platforms, and cloud streaming services.

