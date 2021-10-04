Trexquant Investment LP Invests $4.19 Million in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 69,302 shares of the mining company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,189,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of AEM. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its position in Agnico Eagle Mines by 25.0% in the 2nd quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,858,742 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $293,529,000 after buying an additional 972,443 shares during the last quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Findlay Park Partners LLP now owns 2,276,171 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $137,595,000 after purchasing an additional 740,709 shares during the last quarter. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 55.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 1,983,829 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $119,923,000 after purchasing an additional 708,094 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA raised its stake in Agnico Eagle Mines by 6.3% during the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,789,784 shares of the mining company’s stock worth $681,568,000 after buying an additional 698,360 shares during the period. Finally, Amundi Asset Management US Inc. raised its stake in shares of Agnico Eagle Mines by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Asset Management US Inc. now owns 1,772,640 shares of the mining company’s stock valued at $102,476,000 after purchasing an additional 320,410 shares during the period. 59.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AEM has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. National Bank Financial cut Agnico Eagle Mines from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $97.00 to $90.00 in a report on Friday, September 10th. CIBC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $121.50 price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, July 9th. National Bankshares cut Agnico Eagle Mines to a “hold” rating and set a $97.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, September 10th. Raymond James set a $79.00 price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, KeyCorp initiated coverage on Agnico Eagle Mines in a report on Friday, September 24th. They set a “sector weight” rating for the company. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $93.61.

AEM traded up $0.77 during trading on Monday, hitting $51.76. 172,258 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,397,837. Agnico Eagle Mines Limited has a twelve month low of $49.20 and a twelve month high of $85.46. The company has a market cap of $12.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.72, a PEG ratio of 19.68 and a beta of 0.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a current ratio of 1.81 and a quick ratio of 0.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $57.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $62.13.

Agnico Eagle Mines (NYSE:AEM) (TSE:AEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The mining company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.59 by $0.10. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 19.78% and a return on equity of 12.01%. The business had revenue of $966.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $901.42 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.18 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Agnico Eagle Mines Limited will post 2.8 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.35 per share. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio is currently 75.27%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited engages in the exploration, development, and production of mineral properties in Canada, Sweden, and Finland. The company operates through Northern Business and Southern Business segments. It primarily produces and sells gold deposit, as well as explores for silver, zinc, and copper deposits.

