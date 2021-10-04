Trexquant Investment LP Invests $4.59 Million in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Duke Energy Co. (NYSE:DUK) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 46,449 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,585,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DUK. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Duke Energy during the 1st quarter valued at about $79,000. Vontobel Holding Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Duke Energy by 234.2% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 25,308 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,443,000 after acquiring an additional 17,736 shares during the last quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,338 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 109 shares during the period. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 6,643 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $640,000 after purchasing an additional 327 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Duke Energy by 28.1% in the 1st quarter. Soltis Investment Advisors LLC now owns 15,315 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,478,000 after purchasing an additional 3,356 shares during the period. 62.63% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Julia S. Janson sold 15,465 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.00, for a total transaction of $1,623,825.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 35,032 shares in the company, valued at $3,678,360. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.11% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of DUK stock traded up $2.04 on Monday, hitting $100.50. The stock had a trading volume of 165,561 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,133,173. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $103.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $101.43. The company has a market cap of $77.32 billion, a PE ratio of 25.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.75 and a beta of 0.26. Duke Energy Co. has a one year low of $85.56 and a one year high of $108.38.

Duke Energy (NYSE:DUK) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The utilities provider reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $5.76 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.75 billion. Duke Energy had a return on equity of 8.73% and a net margin of 12.28%. Equities research analysts expect that Duke Energy Co. will post 5.21 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.985 per share. This is a positive change from Duke Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.97. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. This represents a $3.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.92%. Duke Energy’s payout ratio is presently 76.95%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on DUK shares. Vertical Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $105.00 to $109.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of Duke Energy from $112.00 to $104.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Duke Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $111.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Argus upgraded shares of Duke Energy from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $106.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $105.25.

Duke Energy Profile

Duke Energy Corp. engages in the distribution of natural gas and energy related services. It operates through the following segments: Electric Utilities and Infrastructure; Gas Utilities and Infrastructure; and Commercial Renewables. The Electric Utilities and Infrastructure segment conducts operations in Duke Energy’s regulated electric utilities in the Carolinas, Florida and the Midwest.

