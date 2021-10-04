Trexquant Investment LP Invests $4.93 Million in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 128,677 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,926,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 64.7% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 657 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 258 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Deseret Mutual Benefit Administrators acquired a new position in ON Semiconductor during the 2nd quarter valued at $35,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 101.0% during the 1st quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,009 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Close Asset Management Ltd raised its stake in ON Semiconductor by 28,750.0% during the 2nd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 1,154 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.15% of the company’s stock.

Get ON Semiconductor alerts:

In related news, EVP George H. Cave sold 11,210 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, September 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.20, for a total transaction of $506,692.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 200,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,084,070. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Vince Craig Hopkin sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.94, for a total value of $171,760.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 25,700 shares of company stock valued at $1,150,993 in the last quarter. 1.42% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on ON shares. KeyCorp boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $44.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price target on shares of ON Semiconductor from $45.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $54.00 target price (up previously from $45.00) on shares of ON Semiconductor in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. Finally, Truist upped their target price on shares of ON Semiconductor from $46.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, ON Semiconductor has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.79.

ON Semiconductor stock traded down $0.60 during trading on Monday, hitting $45.01. 200,886 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,284,893. The company has a market capitalization of $19.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.30, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.87. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.71 and its 200 day moving average is $40.97. ON Semiconductor Co. has a 52 week low of $21.91 and a 52 week high of $49.78.

ON Semiconductor (NASDAQ:ON) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $0.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.49 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $1.67 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.62 billion. ON Semiconductor had a return on equity of 18.98% and a net margin of 8.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.12 EPS. Equities analysts expect that ON Semiconductor Co. will post 2.49 EPS for the current year.

ON Semiconductor Profile

ON Semiconductor Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and marketing of portfolio of semiconductor components. It operates through the following segments: Power Solutions Group, Advanced Solutions Group, and Intelligent Sensing Group. The Power Solutions Group segment offers discrete, module, and semiconductor products that perform multiple application functions, including power switching, power conversion, signal conditioning, circuit protection, signal amplification, and voltage reference functions.

Featured Story: What is included in the gross domestic product?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ON? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ON Semiconductor Co. (NASDAQ:ON).

Receive News & Ratings for ON Semiconductor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ON Semiconductor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.