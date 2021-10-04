Trexquant Investment LP Invests $5.31 Million in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Automatic Data Processing, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 26,738 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $5,311,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ADP. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 4.2% during the first quarter. Wilbanks Smith & Thomas Asset Management LLC now owns 3,737 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $704,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Journey Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 11.0% during the first quarter. Journey Advisory Group LLC now owns 2,346 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $442,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 8.5% during the first quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC now owns 1,466 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $276,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Automatic Data Processing by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 133,114 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $25,086,000 after purchasing an additional 2,501 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the first quarter worth approximately $202,000. 78.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Automatic Data Processing stock traded down $2.20 on Monday, reaching $199.80. The stock had a trading volume of 45,506 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,724,209. Automatic Data Processing, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $135.11 and a fifty-two week high of $217.15. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $206.75 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $199.25. The stock has a market cap of $84.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.07.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.06. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 17.32% and a return on equity of 44.73%. The business had revenue of $3.74 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.67 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.14 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Automatic Data Processing, Inc. will post 6.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 10th were given a dividend of $0.93 per share. This represents a $3.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 61.79%.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Alexander Quevedo sold 950 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.25, for a total value of $198,787.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Deborah L. Dyson sold 2,428 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $202.00, for a total transaction of $490,456.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 26,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,376,028. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have issued reports on ADP shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $224.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $212.00 to $227.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $192.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $205.50.

Automatic Data Processing, Inc engages in the provision of business outsourcing solutions specializes in cloud-based human capital management. It operates through the following business segments: Employer Services; and Professional Employer Organization Services; and Other. The Employer Services segment provides clients ranging from single-employee small businesses to large enterprises with tens of thousands of employees around the world, offering a range of human resources outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions, including strategic, cloud-based platforms.

