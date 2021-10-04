Trexquant Investment LP Invests $5.67 Million in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in State Street Co. (NYSE:STT) during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 68,884 shares of the asset manager’s stock, valued at approximately $5,668,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its stake in State Street by 4.9% in the second quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 2,775 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $253,000 after buying an additional 129 shares during the period. Cooke & Bieler LP increased its holdings in State Street by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. Cooke & Bieler LP now owns 2,510,471 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $206,562,000 after buying an additional 121,548 shares during the period. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 28.4% during the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,642,337 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $135,128,000 after acquiring an additional 363,464 shares during the period. Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of State Street by 5.0% during the 2nd quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 2,361 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $194,000 after acquiring an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Systematic Alpha Investments LLC boosted its position in shares of State Street by 477.2% during the 2nd quarter. Systematic Alpha Investments LLC now owns 3,798 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $347,000 after acquiring an additional 3,140 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.57% of the company’s stock.

STT has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wolfe Research raised State Street from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. UBS Group upgraded State Street from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $83.00 to $95.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of State Street from $94.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on shares of State Street from $120.00 to $111.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of State Street from $90.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $92.92.

In other news, CEO Cyrus Taraporevala sold 4,488 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.02, for a total value of $381,569.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 104,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,893,517.10. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

STT traded down $0.24 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $86.17. 31,617 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,455,161. The company has a market cap of $29.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.55. State Street Co. has a one year low of $57.16 and a one year high of $94.64. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $88.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $85.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a current ratio of 0.54.

State Street (NYSE:STT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 15th. The asset manager reported $1.97 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.79 by $0.18. State Street had a return on equity of 10.67% and a net margin of 20.21%. The business had revenue of $3.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.86 EPS. State Street’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that State Street Co. will post 7.42 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 1st will be paid a $0.57 dividend. This is a positive change from State Street’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.52. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 30th. This represents a $2.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.65%. State Street’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 34.03%.

State Street Corp. operates as a financial holding company. It conducts business primarily through State Street Bank. The company operates through following business lines: Investment Servicing and Investment Management. The Investment Servicing business offers custody, product and participant-level accounting, daily pricing and administration, master trust and master custody, record-keeping, cash management, foreign exchange, brokerage and other trading services, securities finance, deposit and short-term investment facilities, loans and lease financing, investment manager and alternative investment manager operations outsourcing, and performance, risk and compliance analytics.

