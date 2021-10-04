Trexquant Investment LP Lowers Position in Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX)

Trexquant Investment LP trimmed its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan Inc. (NYSE:FCX) by 34.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 102,843 shares of the natural resource company’s stock after selling 55,079 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Freeport-McMoRan were worth $3,817,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Rafferty Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $729,000. Berman Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 102.0% in the first quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,396 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the period. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $234,000. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Freeport-McMoRan by 61.9% in the first quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 53,310 shares of the natural resource company’s stock worth $1,755,000 after acquiring an additional 20,384 shares during the period. Finally, Soltis Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Freeport-McMoRan in the first quarter worth $223,000. 76.90% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Freeport-McMoRan alerts:

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Freeport-McMoRan from $39.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Freeport-McMoRan in a research note on Wednesday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group lowered Freeport-McMoRan from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $29.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $36.50 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, September 28th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price objective on shares of Freeport-McMoRan from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, September 16th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $38.42.

Freeport-McMoRan stock traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $32.73. The stock had a trading volume of 779,240 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,641,482. The company has a quick ratio of 1.52, a current ratio of 2.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Freeport-McMoRan Inc. has a 52-week low of $15.22 and a 52-week high of $46.10. The firm has a market cap of $48.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.21 and a beta of 2.08. The company has a fifty day moving average of $35.20 and a 200 day moving average of $36.77.

Freeport-McMoRan (NYSE:FCX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 22nd. The natural resource company reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $5.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.83 billion. Freeport-McMoRan had a net margin of 14.98% and a return on equity of 15.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 88.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.03 EPS. Equities research analysts predict that Freeport-McMoRan Inc. will post 2.96 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.92%. Freeport-McMoRan’s payout ratio is currently 55.56%.

About Freeport-McMoRan

Freeport-McMoRan, Inc engages in the mining of copper, gold and molybdenum. It operates through the following segments: North America Copper Mines, South America Mining; Indonesia Mining, Molybdenum Mines, Rod and Refining, Atlantic Copper Smelting and Refining and Corporate, Other and Eliminations. The North America Copper Mines segment operates open-pit copper mines in Morenci, Bagdad, Safford, Sierrita and Miami in Arizona and Chino and Tyrone in New Mexico.

Recommended Story: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for Freeport-McMoRan Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Freeport-McMoRan and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.