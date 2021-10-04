Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $4.29 Million Investment in Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in shares of Fiserv, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISV) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 40,105 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,287,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in FISV. Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 96.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 293 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 144 shares during the period. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund increased its holdings in shares of Fiserv by 200.8% during the second quarter. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund now owns 373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in Fiserv by 109.1% in the second quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 389 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after acquiring an additional 203 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KB Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Fiserv in the first quarter valued at approximately $51,000. 89.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ:FISV traded down $2.29 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $107.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 105,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,350,724. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.18 billion, a PE ratio of 63.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.89. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $112.52 and a 200-day moving average of $114.55. Fiserv, Inc. has a 1 year low of $92.81 and a 1 year high of $127.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

Fiserv (NASDAQ:FISV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $1.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.28 by $0.09. Fiserv had a net margin of 7.37% and a return on equity of 10.48%. The company had revenue of $4.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.93 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. Fiserv’s quarterly revenue was up 16.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Fiserv, Inc. will post 5.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. William Blair began coverage on shares of Fiserv in a report on Thursday. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Fiserv from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. TheStreet raised shares of Fiserv from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, September 3rd. Truist Securities downgraded shares of Fiserv from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $120.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities upped their price objective on shares of Fiserv from $150.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Fiserv has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $131.89.

In related news, COO Guy Chiarello sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.64, for a total value of $2,352,800.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 237,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,924,795. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Byron C. Vielehr sold 10,000 shares of Fiserv stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total value of $1,096,300.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 70,000 shares of company stock valued at $8,157,500 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Fiserv, Inc engages in the provision of financial services technology. It operates through the following segments: Merchant Acceptance; Financial Technology; Payments and Network. The Merchant Acceptance segment provides commerce enabling solutions and serves merchants of all sizes around the world. The Financial Technology segment provides financial institutions with financial institutions with the technology solutions need to run operations including products and services that enable financial institutions to process customer deposit and loan accounts.

