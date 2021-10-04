Trexquant Investment LP Makes New $4.37 Million Investment in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 30,383 shares of the game software company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,370,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital International Investors boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 87.1% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,399,789 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $324,855,000 after acquiring an additional 1,116,941 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 176.5% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,725,164 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $233,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,101,177 shares during the last quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its stake in Electronic Arts by 186.8% in the first quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 909,165 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $123,074,000 after acquiring an additional 592,196 shares during the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 132.7% during the 2nd quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management LLC now owns 817,306 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $117,553,000 after buying an additional 466,130 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Electronic Arts by 651.2% during the 1st quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 516,240 shares of the game software company’s stock valued at $69,873,000 after buying an additional 447,515 shares in the last quarter. 88.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts recently commented on EA shares. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Moffett Nathanson started coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $151.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Electronic Arts from $180.00 to $175.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Truist Securities increased their price target on shares of Electronic Arts from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $162.85.

EA stock traded down $0.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $143.12. 126,245 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,515,978. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. Electronic Arts Inc. has a one year low of $110.15 and a one year high of $150.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.73 billion, a PE ratio of 61.89 and a beta of 0.90. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $139.91 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $140.52.

Electronic Arts (NASDAQ:EA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The game software company reported $0.79 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.52. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Electronic Arts had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.25 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Electronic Arts Inc. will post 5.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 22nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st were given a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Electronic Arts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 14.98%.

In related news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, July 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.89, for a total transaction of $1,408,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.50, for a total value of $115,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 48,545 shares of company stock worth $6,759,218 in the last 90 days. 0.65% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Electronic Arts, Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. The company develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Anthem, Need for Speed, and Plants v.

