Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)

Trexquant Investment LP bought a new position in Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor bought 72,227 shares of the casino operator’s stock, valued at approximately $3,806,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $27,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $35,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $36,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the first quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Paragon Wealth Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Las Vegas Sands in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. 36.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Las Vegas Sands alerts:

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on Las Vegas Sands from $77.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. TheStreet lowered Las Vegas Sands from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $73.00 price objective on shares of Las Vegas Sands in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded Las Vegas Sands from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $60.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, September 17th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their price target on Las Vegas Sands from $80.00 to $61.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, September 28th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Las Vegas Sands presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $55.50.

Shares of Las Vegas Sands stock traded down $1.13 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $37.05. The company had a trading volume of 273,472 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,667,289. Las Vegas Sands Corp. has a one year low of $35.59 and a one year high of $66.76. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $40.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $51.06. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.88, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 2.19. The firm has a market cap of $28.31 billion, a PE ratio of -21.94 and a beta of 1.38.

Las Vegas Sands (NYSE:LVS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The casino operator reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.09). Las Vegas Sands had a negative return on equity of 35.02% and a negative net margin of 32.53%. The company had revenue of $1.17 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($1.05) earnings per share. Las Vegas Sands’s revenue was up 1096.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Las Vegas Sands Corp. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

About Las Vegas Sands

Las Vegas Sands Corp. engages in the development of destination properties. The firm operates through the following geographic segments: Macao, Singapore and United States. The Macao segment handles the operations of The Venetian Macao, Sands Cotai Central, The Parisian Macao, The Plaza Macao and Four Seasons Hotel Macao and Sands Macao.

Read More: Trading Ex-Dividend Strategy

Receive News & Ratings for Las Vegas Sands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Las Vegas Sands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.