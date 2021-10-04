Trexquant Investment LP Makes New Investment in Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in shares of Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 38,564 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,713,000. Vulcan Materials accounts for 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd largest position.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. grew its stake in Vulcan Materials by 227.1% during the first quarter. MKP Capital Management L.L.C. now owns 37,000 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $6,244,000 after acquiring an additional 25,690 shares in the last quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. grew its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 18.2% during the 1st quarter. Nan Fung Trinity HK Ltd. now owns 92,950 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $15,685,000 after purchasing an additional 14,300 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of Vulcan Materials in the second quarter worth $219,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board raised its position in shares of Vulcan Materials by 186.3% in the first quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 321,914 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $54,323,000 after buying an additional 209,464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd boosted its stake in Vulcan Materials by 17.5% during the second quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 17,658 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,074,000 after buying an additional 2,624 shares during the period. 87.71% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Vulcan Materials alerts:

Shares of VMC stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $171.39. 17,308 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 798,336. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $180.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $177.90. The company has a market cap of $22.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.19 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a quick ratio of 2.92, a current ratio of 3.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Vulcan Materials has a 12 month low of $131.36 and a 12 month high of $194.17.

Vulcan Materials (NYSE:VMC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The construction company reported $1.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.65 by ($0.08). Vulcan Materials had a return on equity of 10.71% and a net margin of 13.64%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.60 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Vulcan Materials will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 18th were given a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.86%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 17th. Vulcan Materials’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 31.62%.

In other news, SVP David P. Clement sold 3,716 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.34, for a total transaction of $685,007.44. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 7,593 shares in the company, valued at $1,399,693.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Stanley G. Bass sold 33,521 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $185.52, for a total value of $6,218,815.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 106,795 shares of company stock valued at $19,874,999. 0.55% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vulcan Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $180.00 to $207.00 in a research report on Friday, June 25th. Loop Capital raised their target price on shares of Vulcan Materials from $190.00 to $205.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on shares of Vulcan Materials from $186.00 to $193.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 9th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Vulcan Materials currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.00.

About Vulcan Materials

Vulcan Materials Co engages in the provision of basic materials and supply for infrastructure and construction industry. It operates through the following business segments: Aggregates, Asphalt, Concrete, and Calcium. The Aggregates segment produces and sells asphalt mix and ready-mixed concrete primarily in its mid-Atlantic, Georgia, Southwestern, Tennessee, and Western markets.

Featured Article: Return on Equity (ROE)

Receive News & Ratings for Vulcan Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vulcan Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.