Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 137,957 Shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG)

Trexquant Investment LP grew its holdings in shares of Plug Power Inc. (NASDAQ:PLUG) by 203.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 205,832 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 137,957 shares during the period. Plug Power comprises approximately 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 20th largest position. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Plug Power were worth $7,037,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Plug Power during the 2nd quarter valued at about $26,000. Howe & Rusling Inc. bought a new position in shares of Plug Power during the first quarter worth $32,000. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI grew its stake in Plug Power by 300.0% during the second quarter. Arcadia Investment Management Corp MI now owns 1,000 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Plug Power in the 1st quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Berman Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Plug Power by 78.4% in the second quarter. Berman Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,254 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 47.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PLUG stock traded down $1.29 during trading on Monday, hitting $24.28. The company had a trading volume of 784,087 shares, compared to its average volume of 31,739,623. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $26.15 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.49. Plug Power Inc. has a one year low of $13.27 and a one year high of $75.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 18.94 and a current ratio of 19.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.95 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.71 and a beta of 1.37.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The electronics maker reported ($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.07) by ($0.11). The business had revenue of $124.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $113.11 million. On average, research analysts anticipate that Plug Power Inc. will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Sanjay K. Shrestha sold 5,700 shares of Plug Power stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $28.43, for a total value of $162,051.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on PLUG shares. COKER & PALMER reiterated a “sector underperform” rating on shares of Plug Power in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Seaport Global Securities began coverage on Plug Power in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $26.54 target price for the company. Truist decreased their target price on shares of Plug Power from $42.00 to $29.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, August 27th. Finally, Roth Capital decreased their price target on Plug Power from $65.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Plug Power has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.07.

Plug Power, Inc provides alternative energy technology, which focuses on the design, development, commercialization, and manufacture of hydrogen and fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power markets. Its fuel cell system solution is designed to replace lead-acid batteries in electric material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some distribution and manufacturing businesses.

