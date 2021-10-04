Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 33,061 Shares of Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its position in Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) by 122.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 60,086 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,061 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Penn National Gaming were worth $4,596,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC raised its stake in Penn National Gaming by 4.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,201 shares of the company’s stock valued at $336,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 43.6% in the second quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 494 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its holdings in Penn National Gaming by 49.5% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 556 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 184 shares in the last quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 20.0% during the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,115 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,000 after buying an additional 186 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washburn Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Penn National Gaming by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Washburn Capital Management Inc. now owns 9,595 shares of the company’s stock valued at $734,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.16% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on PENN shares. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research report on Tuesday, September 14th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $82.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $149.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Penn National Gaming from $151.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Penn National Gaming from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Capital One Financial began coverage on Penn National Gaming in a research note on Wednesday, September 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $112.13.

Shares of NASDAQ:PENN traded down $4.00 during trading on Monday, hitting $74.63. The stock had a trading volume of 184,136 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,748,674. Penn National Gaming, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.09 and a 12-month high of $142.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.91 and a beta of 2.55. The company has a quick ratio of 2.66, a current ratio of 2.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.16. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $74.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $81.93.

Penn National Gaming (NASDAQ:PENN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.24. Penn National Gaming had a return on equity of 16.24% and a net margin of 8.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.55 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.50 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted ($1.69) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 406.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Penn National Gaming, Inc. will post 3.21 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jay A. Snowden sold 14,900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.46, for a total value of $1,198,854.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 545,396 shares in the company, valued at $43,882,562.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 1.81% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Penn National Gaming, Inc owns and manages gaming and racing facilities and video gaming terminal operations with a focus on slot machine entertainment. It operates through the following business segments: Northeast, South, West, and Midwest, and Other. The Northeast segment consists of properties including Ameristar East Chicago, Greektown Casino-Hotel, and Hollywood Casino Bangor.

