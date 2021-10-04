Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 4,951 Shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI)

Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard, Inc. (NASDAQ:ATVI) by 9.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 58,796 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,951 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Activision Blizzard were worth $5,611,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 12,176,622 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,129,361,000 after purchasing an additional 191,791 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,218,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $484,644,000 after purchasing an additional 57,230 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,181,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,492,000 after purchasing an additional 67,711 shares during the period. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 4,157,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $386,639,000 after purchasing an additional 354,935 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Activision Blizzard by 20.6% during the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 3,671,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,490,000 after purchasing an additional 628,319 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.19% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Peter J. Nolan acquired 3,950 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 9th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $81.93 per share, with a total value of $323,623.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.77% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of ATVI stock traded down $1.31 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $77.22. 191,666 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,628,656. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $80.64 and its 200-day moving average is $89.29. The company has a market cap of $60.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.51, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 0.59. The company has a current ratio of 4.83, a quick ratio of 4.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. Activision Blizzard, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $71.19 and a fifty-two week high of $104.53.

Activision Blizzard (NASDAQ:ATVI) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported $0.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.89 billion. Activision Blizzard had a return on equity of 17.05% and a net margin of 29.17%. Equities analysts anticipate that Activision Blizzard, Inc. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank boosted their target price on Activision Blizzard from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 13th. Cowen reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a C$100.00 price objective on shares of Activision Blizzard in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Raymond James cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities cut their price objective on Activision Blizzard from $112.00 to $101.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Activision Blizzard from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $78.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Activision Blizzard has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $111.91.

Activision Blizzard, Inc engages in the development and publication of interactive entertainment. It operates through the following segments: Activision Publishing, Blizzard Entertainment and King Digital Entertainment. The Activision Publishing segment develops and publishes interactive software products and entertainment content, particularly for the console platform.

