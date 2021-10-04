Trexquant Investment LP Purchases 76,005 Shares of Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Trexquant Investment LP increased its holdings in Mondelez International, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 454.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 92,727 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 76,005 shares during the quarter. Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $5,790,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Trustcore Financial Services LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 8.6% during the second quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 1,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $124,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC raised its stake in Mondelez International by 4.0% during the second quarter. Vigilant Capital Management LLC now owns 4,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 160 shares during the last quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in Mondelez International by 24.2% in the first quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 832 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International by 5.2% in the second quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA now owns 3,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Community Bank of Raymore increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.9% during the second quarter. Community Bank of Raymore now owns 4,415 shares of the company’s stock valued at $275,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. 75.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Peter W. May sold 79,346 shares of Mondelez International stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $62.06, for a total value of $4,924,212.76. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,062 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,807.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 640,316 shares of company stock worth $39,732,619 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have weighed in on MDLZ. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Mondelez International in a research note on Tuesday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $69.00 price objective for the company. Guggenheim upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $63.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $71.00 price target on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Friday, August 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut shares of Mondelez International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Mondelez International from $69.00 to $71.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $67.08.

MDLZ traded down $0.35 on Monday, hitting $57.86. The company had a trading volume of 316,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,098,525. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $61.72 and its 200 day simple moving average is $61.65. The company has a market cap of $80.88 billion, a PE ratio of 19.27, a PEG ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.61 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. Mondelez International, Inc. has a 12-month low of $52.51 and a 12-month high of $65.60.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.65 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.41 billion. Mondelez International had a return on equity of 14.30% and a net margin of 15.49%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Mondelez International, Inc. will post 2.92 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, September 30th will be issued a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.42%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, September 29th. This is an increase from Mondelez International’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Mondelez International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 54.05%.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc engages in the manufacture and marketing of snack food and beverage products. It operates through the following geographical segments: Latin America; Asia, Middle East, and Africa; Europe; and North America. Its products include beverages, biscuits, chocolate, gum & candy, cheese & grocery and meals.

