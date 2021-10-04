Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Shares in Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Chewy, Inc. (NYSE:CHWY) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 64,619 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,151,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 7,878,624 shares of the company’s stock worth $628,005,000 after acquiring an additional 329,632 shares in the last quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 343.0% during the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 2,497,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,559,000 after acquiring an additional 1,933,663 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Chewy by 4.8% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,468,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $209,098,000 after acquiring an additional 112,481 shares in the last quarter. Blair William & Co. IL grew its holdings in Chewy by 17.3% during the 2nd quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 1,575,378 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,573,000 after acquiring an additional 232,204 shares in the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in Chewy by 20.3% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,452,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,755,000 after acquiring an additional 245,511 shares in the last quarter. 95.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of CHWY traded down $3.47 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $63.92. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 140,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,355,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $82.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $80.01. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3,369.50 and a beta of 0.32. Chewy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $55.61 and a fifty-two week high of $120.00.

Chewy (NYSE:CHWY) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 31st. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $2.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.17 billion. Chewy had a return on equity of 47.79% and a net margin of 0.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.08) EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Chewy, Inc. will post 0.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CHWY. Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating on shares of Chewy in a research report on Sunday, June 13th. Exane BNP Paribas began coverage on shares of Chewy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on shares of Chewy from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, September 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Chewy from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $98.10.

In other news, CFO Mario Jesus Marte sold 20,927 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.00, for a total value of $1,988,065.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, General Counsel Susan Helfrick sold 10,463 shares of Chewy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $941,670.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 41,853 shares of company stock worth $3,819,090 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.67% of the company’s stock.

Chewy Profile

Chewy, Inc engages in the provision of pure-play e-commerce business. It supplies pet medications, food, treats and other pet-health products and services for dogs, cats, fish, birds, small pets, horses, and reptiles. The company was founded by Ryan Cohen and Michael Day in September 2011 and is headquartered in Dania Beach, FL.

