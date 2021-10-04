Trexquant Investment LP Purchases New Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 160,452 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,283,000. Pfizer makes up 0.5% of Trexquant Investment LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 29th largest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. Usca Ria LLC boosted its position in shares of Pfizer by 11.6% in the 2nd quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 504,526 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $19,757,000 after buying an additional 52,362 shares in the last quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. Cito Capital Group LLC now owns 38,831 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,407,000 after purchasing an additional 14,500 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Pfizer by 4.4% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,090,666 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $81,925,000 after buying an additional 88,276 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 2.8% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 1,461,508 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,950,000 after acquiring an additional 40,497 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 7.1% during the second quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 112,745 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,415,000 after acquiring an additional 7,456 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Pfizer from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, September 13th. Truist began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating and a $43.00 price target on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group set a $48.00 price objective on Pfizer in a report on Thursday, July 29th. SVB Leerink boosted their price target on Pfizer from $49.00 to $50.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, September 20th. Finally, Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $43.00 price objective on shares of Pfizer in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $42.85.

In related news, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 1,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.30, for a total transaction of $80,226.30. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, SVP Jennifer B. Damico sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.86, for a total value of $107,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $489,889.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded down $0.54 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $42.39. 865,197 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 30,607,613. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $45.66 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $41.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.37. Pfizer Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.36 and a 52-week high of $51.86. The company has a market capitalization of $237.67 billion, a PE ratio of 18.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 0.74.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 26.49% and a net margin of 23.06%. The business had revenue of $18.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.78 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, December 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 5th will be issued a $0.39 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, November 4th. This represents a $1.56 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.68%. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 70.27%.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

Read More: Initial Coin Offering (ICO)

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.