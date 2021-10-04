Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 124,291 EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG) in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 124,291 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,371,000. EOG Resources makes up about 0.9% of Trexquant Investment LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest holding.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of EOG Resources by 11.4% during the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,501,623 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $288,359,000 after acquiring an additional 358,584 shares during the last quarter. BancorpSouth Bank raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 5.7% in the first quarter. BancorpSouth Bank now owns 76,401 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $5,541,000 after buying an additional 4,133 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc boosted its stake in shares of EOG Resources by 62.2% during the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 918,541 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $66,622,000 after buying an additional 352,277 shares during the period. Segment Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 3.0% during the second quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 113,212 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $9,446,000 after buying an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First United Bank Trust acquired a new position in EOG Resources in the 2nd quarter valued at about $285,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.38% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on EOG. TheStreet upgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Scotiabank cut shares of EOG Resources from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and set a $95.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Mizuho decreased their price target on EOG Resources from $112.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, August 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised EOG Resources from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $88.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, August 23rd. Finally, Johnson Rice lowered EOG Resources from an “accumulate” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their target price for the company from $88.00 to $105.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 8th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $87.33.

NYSE EOG traded up $2.67 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $86.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 284,785 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,541,903. The firm has a market capitalization of $50.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.06, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 2.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 1.60. EOG Resources, Inc. has a 52-week low of $31.22 and a 52-week high of $87.99. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $71.19 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.76.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The energy exploration company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.54 by $0.19. EOG Resources had a net margin of 14.40% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.23) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 275.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources, Inc. will post 7.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, October 15th will be given a $0.4125 dividend. This represents a $1.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. EOG Resources’s payout ratio is 113.01%.

About EOG Resources

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

