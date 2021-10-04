Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 171,387 Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

Trexquant Investment LP acquired a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 171,387 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,414,000. Delta Air Lines comprises about 0.6% of Trexquant Investment LP’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. NorthRock Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 10.1% during the second quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 5,320 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $230,000 after purchasing an additional 487 shares in the last quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Delta Air Lines by 147.3% during the 2nd quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 5,655 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 3,368 shares in the last quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 221.4% in the 2nd quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 141,272 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $6,111,000 after acquiring an additional 97,315 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Delta Air Lines in the second quarter valued at approximately $452,000. Finally, Hourglass Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 3.1% during the second quarter. Hourglass Capital LLC now owns 148,236 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,413,000 after purchasing an additional 4,485 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 63.65% of the company’s stock.

Get Delta Air Lines alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on DAL. Redburn Partners initiated coverage on shares of Delta Air Lines in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. MKM Partners began coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $59.00 price objective on the stock. Susquehanna decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $53.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Argus downgraded Delta Air Lines from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research raised Delta Air Lines from an “underperform” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $78.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Friday, June 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Delta Air Lines has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $53.11.

In related news, Director David S. Taylor acquired 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $39.30 per share, for a total transaction of $196,500.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director David S. Taylor purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 19th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $38.25 per share, with a total value of $114,750.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE DAL traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $45.28. The company had a trading volume of 791,549 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,207,157. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.74 and a 12 month high of $52.28. The firm has a market cap of $28.98 billion, a P/E ratio of -4.33 and a beta of 1.41. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.61 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 20.83, a current ratio of 0.83 and a quick ratio of 0.82.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.07) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.38) by $0.31. The firm had revenue of $7.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.25 billion. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 398.80% and a negative net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 385.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($4.43) EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post -3.39 EPS for the current year.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc engages in the provision of scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the Airline and Refinery segments. The Airline segment provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo. The Refinery segment consists of jet fuel and non-jet fuel products.

Recommended Story: How to execute a trade ex-dividend strategy?

Receive News & Ratings for Delta Air Lines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Delta Air Lines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.