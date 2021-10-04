Trexquant Investment LP Purchases Shares of 19,725 CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME)

Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new stake in CME Group Inc. (NASDAQ:CME) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 19,725 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $4,195,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of CME. Solstein Capital LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Capital Analysts LLC raised its stake in CME Group by 370.0% during the 1st quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 188 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 148 shares during the period. RE Advisers Corp acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $38,000. Glassman Wealth Services raised its stake in CME Group by 54.0% during the 2nd quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 191 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after buying an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CME Group during the 2nd quarter worth $52,000. 86.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:CME traded down $3.31 during trading on Monday, reaching $193.28. 35,887 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,449,099. CME Group Inc. has a 12 month low of $146.89 and a 12 month high of $221.82. The firm has a market cap of $69.41 billion, a PE ratio of 36.75 and a beta of 0.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $199.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.68. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.59 by $0.05. CME Group had a return on equity of 8.33% and a net margin of 41.64%. The company had revenue of $1.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.17 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that CME Group Inc. will post 6.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 10th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.86%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, September 9th. CME Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 53.57%.

CME has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of CME Group in a research note on Wednesday, September 15th. TheStreet downgraded CME Group from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 18th. Piper Sandler reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 price target on shares of CME Group in a research note on Friday. Atlantic Securities raised CME Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $230.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 14th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on CME Group from $228.00 to $229.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, CME Group currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $212.31.

In other CME Group news, insider Sean Tully sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.20, for a total transaction of $1,001,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,479 shares in the company, valued at $4,700,495.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Martin J. Gepsman sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $201.00, for a total transaction of $201,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 27,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,500,968. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 9,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,786,150. 0.30% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About CME Group

CME Group, Inc operates a derivatives marketplace, which offers a range of futures and options products for risk management. Its exchanges offer a range of global benchmark products across all major asset classes based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange (FX), energy, agricultural commodities and metals.

